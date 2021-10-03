AFEN Blockchain Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (AFEN)

AFEN Blockchain (CURRENCY:AFEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One AFEN Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AFEN Blockchain has a market cap of $1.60 million and $920,663.00 worth of AFEN Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AFEN Blockchain has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.29 or 0.00066299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.69 or 0.00104086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00143374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,992.31 or 1.00599772 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,468.18 or 0.07121484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002525 BTC.

AFEN Blockchain Coin Profile

AFEN Blockchain’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,854,439 coins. AFEN Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @afenblockchain

