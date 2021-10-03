AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 33,219 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Garmin makes up about 4.0% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Garmin worth $16,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 13.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,002,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,055,000 after acquiring an additional 237,424 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Garmin by 1,940.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 209,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Garmin by 22.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,445,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Garmin by 67.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 436,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $21,755,000. Institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $155.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $93.74 and a 52 week high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74. The company has a market cap of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

