AGF Investments America Inc. Acquires 6,923 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,923 shares during the quarter. Valmont Industries makes up about 3.2% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.27% of Valmont Industries worth $13,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,119,000 after buying an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,384,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after purchasing an additional 149,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 501,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,246,000 after purchasing an additional 136,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

NYSE:VMI opened at $238.96 on Friday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.26 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

