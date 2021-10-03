AGF Investments America Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

AGF Investments America Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,607 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems accounts for about 1.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $7,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $110.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.23 and a twelve month high of $124.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $669.30 million for the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total value of $232,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,712.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 10,703 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,210,723.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,303. 14.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

