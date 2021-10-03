AGF Investments America Inc. Grows Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.91% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $4,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 91,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 45,539 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 125,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 300.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter.

FLJP opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $32.53.

