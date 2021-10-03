AGF Investments America Inc. Has $10.12 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises about 2.4% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 112.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APH. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.69.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.