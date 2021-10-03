AGF Investments America Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.6% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $213.65 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.21 and its 200-day moving average is $217.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock valued at $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

