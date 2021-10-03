AGF Investments America Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,894 shares during the period. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises approximately 1.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.18% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $7,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,148,000 after buying an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after buying an additional 757,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 203.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 632,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,494,000 after purchasing an additional 424,333 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 145.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 549,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,850,000 after purchasing an additional 325,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $54.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 22.96, a current ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

