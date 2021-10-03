AGF Investments America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Moody’s accounts for about 2.2% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 714.3% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total transaction of $259,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,819 shares of company stock worth $2,208,976 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.64.

Shares of MCO opened at $359.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

