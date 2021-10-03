AGF Investments America Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

AGF Investments America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,854 shares during the period. Tetra Tech comprises 2.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. AGF Investments America Inc. owned 0.19% of Tetra Tech worth $12,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.86 on Friday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $154.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%. On average, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.