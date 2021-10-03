AGF Investments America Inc. Sells 11,083 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

AGF Investments America Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,083 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.36. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

