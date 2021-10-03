AGF Investments America Inc. Sells 16,572 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

AGF Investments America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,572 shares during the quarter. Stantec comprises approximately 1.9% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. AGF Investments America Inc. owned about 0.16% of Stantec worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$64.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $47.05 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $739.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

