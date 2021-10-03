AGF Investments America Inc. Trims Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AGF Investments America Inc. trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,831 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up about 1.7% of AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock valued at $23,530,119 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $363.70 and a 200-day moving average of $351.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

