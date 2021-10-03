AGF Investments LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 124.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for about 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,161,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after acquiring an additional 495,638 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 151,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,153. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.