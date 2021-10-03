AGF Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.80. The stock had a trading volume of 960,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,663. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.91 and its 200 day moving average is $371.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

