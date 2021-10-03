AGF Investments LLC Sells 2,772 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. The Kroger accounts for 0.1% of AGF Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Kroger by 43.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

NYSE KR traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,587,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.69 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,428 shares of company stock worth $855,251. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

