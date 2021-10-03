AGF Investments LLC Sells 290 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AGF Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LMT traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $347.80. 960,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $355.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99. The firm has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

