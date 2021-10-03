AGF Investments LLC Sells 4,035 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AGF Investments LLC reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 283.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. 2,203,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 23.52% and a negative return on equity of 177.25%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

