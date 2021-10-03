Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Lowered by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,061,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,919,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,612,000. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $155.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.24. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.82.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

