Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 31st total of 783,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGFY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $377.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Agrify will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGFY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price target on Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

