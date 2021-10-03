AI Doctor (AIDOC) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One AI Doctor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, AI Doctor has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. AI Doctor has a market cap of $718,938.53 and $35,364.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

