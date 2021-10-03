Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 77.2% in September

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AJINY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

