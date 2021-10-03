Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Up 77.2% in September

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 77.2% from the August 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AJINY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Ajinomoto has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of -0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ajinomoto from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

About Ajinomoto

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of food products, amino acids, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Food Products, Overseas Food Products, Life Support, Healthcare and Others. The Domestic Food Products segment includes seasonings and processed foods, and frozen foods.

