Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 90.7% in September

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 12.1% in the second quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 467,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 50,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.70 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $80.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

