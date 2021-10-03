Akash Network (AKT) Price Hits $3.71

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. One Akash Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00007719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akash Network has a total market cap of $409.88 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akash Network has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 159,627,661 coins and its circulating supply is 110,625,406 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

