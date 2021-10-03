Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AKU stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Akumin has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 million and a P/E ratio of 251.00.

Get Akumin alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKU. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Clarus Securities raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.