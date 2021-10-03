Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
AKU stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Akumin has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $223.46 million and a P/E ratio of 251.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter worth $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives grew its holdings in Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Akumin in the first quarter worth $896,000. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.