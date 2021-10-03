Alchemix (ALCX) 1-Day Volume Hits $2.33 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $173.96 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.42 or 0.00496851 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.95 or 0.08876809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00055603 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00288594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00114856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix is a coin. Its launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 942,793 coins and its circulating supply is 735,802 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

