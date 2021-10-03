Alchemy Pay (ACH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $22.28 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $219.85 million and approximately $22.28 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $118.52 or 0.00247098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00123514 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.08 or 0.00160698 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

