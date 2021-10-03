Alitas Price Hits $11.06 on Top Exchanges (ALT)

Alitas (CURRENCY:ALT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Alitas has a market capitalization of $663.56 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Alitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alitas has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar. One Alitas coin can currently be purchased for about $11.06 or 0.00022727 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,662.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $571.93 or 0.01175294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.08 or 0.00444034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.73 or 0.00297405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001296 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048386 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Alitas Profile

Alitas is a coin. Alitas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Alitas’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Altcoin is a crypto coin based on the OMNI protocol, issued on the Bitcoin blockchain as a coloured coin. “

Buying and Selling Alitas

