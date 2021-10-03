Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALYA. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

ALYA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,994. The company has a market cap of $132.29 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.92. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alithya Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,643,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 127,911 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in Alithya Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,090,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 349,635 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alithya Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 35,194 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 690.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

