Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.00 Million

Brokerages expect Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) to post $188.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegro MicroSystems’ earnings. Allegro MicroSystems reported sales of $136.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems will report full-year sales of $758.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.60 million to $759.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.85 million, with estimates ranging from $819.30 million to $824.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allegro MicroSystems.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 83,390 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $2,801,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 621,655 shares of company stock worth $18,300,593. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 76.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.65. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.39.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

