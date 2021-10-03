Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Capitalization Reaches $125.18 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Alpaca Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00001836 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $125.18 million and $18.98 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

