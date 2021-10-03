ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 1,765,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

ALPEK Company Profile

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico, the United States, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. It operates in two segments, Polyester and Plastics and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid for use as a raw material for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and polyester fibers manufacturing; and PET, a plastic resin used in the beverage, food, and consumer good packaging applications.

