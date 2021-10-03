ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 945,200 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the August 31st total of 1,765,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ALPKF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $0.86.
ALPEK Company Profile
