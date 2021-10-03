Alpha Coin (APC) Reaches Market Cap of $24,952.60

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 49.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Alpha Coin has traded down 89.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Coin has a market capitalization of $24,952.60 and $43.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,717.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.09 or 0.01167479 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.92 or 0.00446215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00298174 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00047678 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003536 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.