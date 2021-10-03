Alpha Impact Market Cap Reaches $9.88 Million (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Alpha Impact has a market cap of $9.88 million and $3,570.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Impact has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Impact alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

About Alpha Impact

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Alpha Impact Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Impact should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Impact and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.