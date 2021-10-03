Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

Alphabet stock traded up $57.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,730.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,767,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,012. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,492.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,433.23 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.