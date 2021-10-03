Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,730.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,784.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,492.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.