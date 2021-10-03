Alphacat Achieves Market Capitalization of $434,539.13 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Alphacat coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a market cap of $434,539.13 and approximately $40,075.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

