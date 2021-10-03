AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,519 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 8.3% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.28.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $285.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average is $283.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $218.06 and a fifty-two week high of $310.43.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.