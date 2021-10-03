AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 123,604 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 709.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,604 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of La-Z-Boy worth $5,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 233,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after buying an additional 64,995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 83,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 22.90%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

