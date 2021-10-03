AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 136,188 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 165.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of News by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of News by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,803,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,613,000 after acquiring an additional 259,509 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of News in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in News by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 70,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $23.58 on Friday. News Co. has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

