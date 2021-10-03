AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,389 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 157.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,389 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after acquiring an additional 68,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.53.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.66. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.12 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.