AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,581,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,335,000 after buying an additional 3,153,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,207,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,826,000 after acquiring an additional 92,593 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,557,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

D has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

