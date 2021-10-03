AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Anthem by 79.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Anthem by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,643,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in Anthem by 24.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Anthem by 1.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $375.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.30. The firm has a market cap of $91.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.44 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on ANTM. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.90.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

