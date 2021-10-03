AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 118,153 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,153 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $5,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in News by 22,169.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in News by 788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in News by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in News by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. Equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. News’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.