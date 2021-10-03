AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 8,978 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in CF Industries by 4,588.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.23.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.