AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 183.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,221 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after buying an additional 80,831 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,988,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $138.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.78 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.62 and a 12 month high of $140.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.41.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.