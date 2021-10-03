AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,751 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.21.

Netflix stock opened at $613.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.38 billion, a PE ratio of 63.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.41 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $558.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

