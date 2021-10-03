AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE MKC opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $80.32 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.55.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

