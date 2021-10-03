AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,931 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,461,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,599 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 167.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 328,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 205,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $60.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.13.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

