AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 168.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 198,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,726 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 57.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.76 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200 day moving average is $27.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

